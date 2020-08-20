Dixie Joy Lenz, 75, of Austin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Mayo Clinic in Austin, MN.

Dixie was born August 20, 1944, in Austin MN, to Frank and Sarah Burton. She was born and raised in Austin, in a home with 13 of her siblings.

Life was always eventful at the Burton home. We heard many stories from her. She’d always crack a smile when she’d share memories of her family.

Dixie married William F. “Bill” Lenz of Austin on Feb 3, 1962. To this union of love and patience was born two sons, Daniel and Brian.

Dixie worked at the Hallmark store, in the Oak Park Mall in Austin. She then went on to work at Hy-Vee, where she made many friends.

She enjoyed working there and visiting with people. She retired from Hy-Vee, in 2005, to spend time with friends and family.

She loved to visit and was always game for a cup of coffee.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be greatly missed by all.

Survivors include two sons, Dan (Edie) Lenz, of Austin and special granddaughter, Madelyn; Brian Lenz, of Albert Lea; siblings, Frank Burton of Colorado;

Doug (Pat) Burton of Austin, MN; Paula (Tom) Wendt of Effie, MN; many friends; nieces and nephews; and cousins; all of whom she dearly loved.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers; Clint, Mickey, Gerry, Harry, Merle, Darrel, and sisters; Rose, Phyllis, Donna and Betty.

A small private service, requested by Dixie, will be held at a later time.

If you would like to send a message of condolence, it can be sent to the Lenz family, at 1308 6th St NW, Austin MN 55912