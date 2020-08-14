Della D. Gilbertson, 72

Della D. Gilbertson, age 72 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Della Darnell Gilbreath was born in Brockwell, Arkansas, to Ollie and Mary (Tadlock) Gilbreath on March 16, 1948. At the age of three, she moved to Yakima, Washington with her family. She graduated in 1966 from A.C. Davis High School in Yakima, Washington. After high school, Della started working for Hazel’s Candy Store and surprised her nieces and nephews with chocolate bunnies each Easter. On July 20, 1985, Della married Eldon Gilbertson at Central Lutheran Church in Yakima, Washington. The couple lived on a farm in Moscow Township, Minnesota, where Della helped farm and drive tractor. She also enjoyed helping Eldon with his flower gardening and grape vineyard. Della worked various retail positions including Staples in Austin, Minnesota. She had spent many years creating a strong bond with her close friend and neighbor, Kris Wilke, and Eldon’s cousin Joyce Erstad, helping to care for their children, Adam, Jill, Lee, Megan and Emma. Della was a member of the Moscow Lutheran Church where she was involved in many activities. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her twin brother, David (Pat) Gilbreath of Selah, Washington; sister, Kelly (Skip) Quesenbury of Yakima, Washington; sisters-in-law, Maxine Gilbreath of Yakima, Washington; Sandra Olson of Glenville, Minnesota; Arlene (Donald) Foster of St. Peter, Minnesota; Nyla (Don) Lyon of Hayfield, Minnesota; nephews: Timothy Foster; Mitchell, James, Dan, Rick and Matt Gilbreath; Keith Vensland; and Mark, Brett and Blake Kilbury; nieces: Kristine Edlund; Katherine (Robert) Norland; Tammy Fuwell; and Carol and Lisa Vensland; close friend, Kris Wilke, and many other relatives, friends, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie and Mary (Tadlock) Gilbreath; husband, Eldon Gilbertson; sister, Nadine Vensland; and brother, Bill Gilbreath.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Moscow Lutheran Church Cemetery, Freeborn County, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Moscow Lutheran Church. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.