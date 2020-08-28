Dale Howard Slupe

Passed away peacefully at 9pm, July 23, 2020 from Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Dale was preceded by his parents Howard and Delores, and brother Duane. He is survived by brothers Donald and David and his three children Jill, Jeff and Alan as well as grandchildren Jonathan and Ava.

Dale was born 7/9/35 , grew up in Austin, MN with his 3 brothers, Donald, Duane and David. He moved to Grand Rapids, Alexandria, Blaine, was married and then retired in Anoka, MN from Cornelius Company.

Dale played competitive baseball from little league through high school at Austin HS. Hamline University, minor league ball and continued fast pitch and slow pitch softball into his 70s. He enjoyed many sporting events, concerts and had many hobbies. Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, skiing and golfing.

Dale was a very proud father and most enjoyed the time with his grandchildren and watching them grow up with strong character.

It is believed that Dale along with his fishing partners hold the state record for fishing 56 consecutive years together on the MN opener.

Regretfully, there will be no services due to state regulations pertaining to COVID.