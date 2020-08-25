Craig Tabor, 66, of Austin, MN fought the good fight and lost his battle against cancer, on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born on July 18th, 1954 to Wayne and Viola Tabor. He attended Austin Public Schools. He loved his Minnesota Vikings and Wild teams. He loved spending time on the golf course, or getting together with family, playing cards or just visiting. He was never married, or had any children; but he had a special love for all his nieces and nephews. He spent his entire life in Austin, and could always be found riding his bicycle or scooter around town.

He is survived by his siblings, Donna Grage, Bonnie (Marv) Ryks, Bruce (Sue) Tabor, Cheryl Mikkelson, Gary Tabor, Steven (Judy) Tabor, Duane (Brenda) Tabor, Kathy (Marc) Knutson. He is also survived by brothers in law, Vern Bauer and Ernest Allen, and many many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings; Delores (Don) Wytaske, Sharon (Lenny Kestner) Swallow, Eugene (Marie) Tabor, James Tabor, Marsha Allen, Patricia Bauer, and Julius Grage. He requested his body be donated to Mayo Clinic for research.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date.