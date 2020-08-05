Council looking to add more land to city deer hunt

The Austin City Council okayed the addition of new land parcels to be added to the city-wide archery deer hunt this fall during its work session Monday evening.

Austin Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Nelson asked the council to consider adding land parcels at the following locations:

• Multiple contiguous privately-owned parcels, totaling approximately 300 acres, north of Hormel Corporate North, east of the Cedar River, west of Eight Street Northeast, Eight Drive Northeast, and 16th Drive Northeast, up to Austin Utilities’ property;

• Multiple contiguous city-owned parcels, totaling approximately 40 acres, situated between 21st Avenue Northeast and 16th Avenue Northeast;

• A county-owned portion of the former Ramsey Golf Course, two contiguous parcels totaling 23 acres, from the DNR boat landing on the Cedar River and following the Cedar River to just beyond the railroad trestle on the north; and

• Knob Hill, totaling three acres.

The council unanimously approved the first three locations, but opted not to include Knob Hill.

The city wide deer hunt is scheduled to begin Oct. 17.

The council will officially vote to approve the addition of the new land parcels during its next regular meeting.