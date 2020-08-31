Convictions: Aug. 16-22

—Manamany Omot Abella, 21, of Austin was sentenced to 60 months in prison for felony violent felon in possession of a firearm. He received a concurrent sentence of 60 months in prison for another count of felony violent felon in possession of a firearm. He must pay $85 in fines. He received concurrent sentences of 15 months in prison for two counts of felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must pay $85 in fines for each count. He received a concurrent sentence of 12 months and one day in prison for felony fifth-degree drugs – sale of schedule IV controlled substance. He must pay $85 in fines.

—Eric Michael Arens, 39, of Brainerd was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor violation of a domestic abuse no contact order. He must follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. The sentence is consecutive to another case.

—Chad Alan Corporon, 39, of Austin was sentenced to 25 years of probation for felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim under 13 – actor more than 36 months older. He must spend 90 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $11,065 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 36 months in prison.

—Levi Dwayne Guy, 41, of LeRoy was sentenced to 65 months in prison for felony first-degree drugs – possess 100 gram or more of methamphetamine. He must pay $85 in fines.

—Ryan Jeffrey Himli, 38, of Austin was sentenced to 24 months in prison for felony violate no contact order – within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions. He must pay $85 in fines.

—Romario Louis Luke, 25, of Rose Creek was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay $610 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Robert James Matras, 48, of St. Cloud was sentenced to 365 days in jail for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drugs – possess schedule 1,2,3,4 – not a small amount of marijuana. He must pay $85 in fines. He received credit for 365 days served.

—Thomas Bendik McCallum, 58, of North Oaks was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay $1,020 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Terry Lee Morgan, 66, of Rose Creek was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must follow a few conditions and pay $1,015 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions would result in 365 days in jail.

—Brandy Christine Rahim, 40, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession. She must follow several conditions.

—Montez Dwayne Spratley, 30, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay $610 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.