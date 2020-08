University of North Dakota Spring 2020 Graduates

Austin

Madison Overby, bachelor of science, Summa Cum Laude

Hayfield

Marissa E. Rahlf, Master of Occupational Therapy

University of Wisconsin-Madison Spring 2020 Graduates

Austin

Sean Baker, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Food Science.

Sid Conway, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Classical Humanities, graduated with distinction.