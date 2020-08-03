Chateau Speedway hosts Veterans night

By Matthew Gage

Chateau Speedway had the race track roaring in its Salute to Veterans in Lansing Friday night.

There were 109 cars that filled the pits with drivers, including Jake Richards, who came all the way from Kansas to race in the USRA B Mod Class. After a third place finish in his heat Richards was working on a top five in the feature when he got caught up in somebody else’s mess, causing him to have to make a trip to the pits. When he came back out he started at the tail end of the 16 cars that were still running, but managed to get back up to ninth.

The race for the win was an exciting one with Dustin Steinbrink of Austin leading early. AJ Hoff of Mantorville worked from row three and after several laps of side-by-side battles he worked his way up to second halfway through the race. He and Steinbrink squared off for a few laps before AJ took over the lead.

Garitt Wytaske of Austin, who started in row four, worked his way up to Steinbrink and made a late pass for second. Steinbrink held on for third ahead of Brody Shaw of Brownsdale and Matt Brooks of Austin. Wytaske and Steinbrink both had heat wins.

Representing the veterans was Staff Sgt Dan Wieman of Owatonna, a 19 -ear veteran of the U.S. Army. Dan has served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and most recently Djibouti, Africa where he took part in Operation Enduring Freedom.

Kruckeberg Services WISSOTA HornetA Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Daniel Knish-Kilkenny; 2. Justin Schelitzche-Cologne; 3. Matt Tighe-Austin; 4. Brian Schott-Mazeppa; 5. Nick Sillman-Minnesota Lake

Action Builders WISSOTA Midwest ModsA Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Ryan Goergen-Stacyville IA; 2. JR-Greg Pfeifer Jr-Austin; 3. Trevis Underdahl-Northfield; 4. Kobie Kath-Owatonna; 5. Josh Mattick-Rose Creek

Power 96 WISSOTA Pure StockA Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Brady Krohnberg-Walters; 2. Andrew Eischens-Taopi; 3. Jack Paulson-Morristown; 4. Jim Briggs-Waseca; 5. Kyndra Neis-Chatfield

Adams Graphix WISSOTA Street StockA Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Kory Adams-Stacyville IA; 2. Zach Elward-Hayfield; 3. Stacy Krohnberg-Walters; 4. Jason Newkirk-Austin; 5. Greg Lammers-Owatonna

USRA B-ModsA Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Aaron Hoff-Mantorville; 2. Garitt Wytaske-Austin; 3. Dustin Steinbrink-Austin; 4. Brody Shaw-Brownsdale; 5. Matthew Brooks-AustinFrench’s Repair USRA A ModifiedsA Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Jason Cummins-New Richland; 2. Ryan Wetzstein-West Concord; 3. Adam Hensel-Baldwin WI; 4. Scotty Anderson-Mason City IA; 5. Dwaine Hanson-Lakefield

Brauer Roofing WISSOTA Super StockA Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Dan Nissalke-Winona; 2. Anthony (AJ) Zvorak-Blooming Prairie; 3. Neil Eckhart-Rochester; 4. Travis Scott-Glenwood; 5. Braden Brauer-Eyota