expand
Ad Spot

August 20, 2020

Carol N. Green, 82

By Daily Herald

Published 5:03 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020

Carol N. Green, 82

Carol N. (Greenameyer) Green, 82, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Owatonna. Carol was born February 26, 1938, to Daniel and Henrietta (Hanson) Greenameyer Sr, just as the 4:00 o’clock whistle at the packing plant blew. She was the first granddaughter born on her mother’s family side and the second grandchild. She had six siblings all of whom she loved dearly.

Carol grew up in Austin, graduating from Austin High School in 1956. She trained as a secretary and worked for almost 30 years at Hormel Foods in Austin until her retirement. She made a lot of friends during those years and had fond memories of them.

Carol met the love of her life, Bryan Green, at a party celebrating his return from the army. They were wed shortly after on August 25, 1963. With the exception of six months in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, they spent their entire married life in Austin, Minnesota. Their first child, Kimberly, died shortly after birth. They were then blessed with a son, Tony, and then a daughter Tracy.

Carol loved spending time with Bryan and her children and had a treasure house full of wonderful memories of vacations and events they experienced together. She especially enjoyed the many trips she and Bryan made to Duluth – North Shore area as well as the many spur of the moment “tours” that Bryan loved to take around the countryside in southern Minnesota. Becoming a Grandma was one of the most thrilling moments of her life, and she greatly cherished granddaughter Alex’s many trips to Grandpa and Grandma’s house. Carol was happiest when surrounded by family, and she delighted in hosting holiday gatherings with all of her and Bryan’s family. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.

Survivors include her daughter Tracy Green, Owatonna, MN; daughter-in-law Shelby Green, Superior, WI; granddaughter Alex Green, Superior, WI; brother Dan (Marion) Greenameyer, Austin, MN; Sister Diane, Austin, MN; sister Julaine (Barry), Austin, MN; brother John (Judy) Greenameyer, Oklahoma City, OK; sister LuAnne (Steve) Koenig, Stewartville, MN; brother Rod (Ann) Greenameyer, Rochester, MN; sister-in-law Barb (Don) Sprandel, Austin, MN; brother-in-law Bruce Green, Crawford, CO; many nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband Bryan; her daughter Kimberly; her son Tony; her father and and mother Daniel and Henrietta Greenameyer; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Les and Majorie Green; her brother-in-law Jan Green and her brother-in-law Dave Sutter.

A Funeral Service will be held 10 am on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna with Pastor Cindy Halvorson officiating. Friends may call from 2-5 pm on Sunday at Mayer Funeral Home and also one hour before the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

News

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: School guidance map shifts again

Business

Minnesota’s jobless rate falls to 7.7% but job growth slows

Health

Five new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mower County

News

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme

News

US jobless claims jump back above 1 million in face of virus

News

Harris seizes historic moment in accepting VP nomination

Business

New Spectrum store now open in Austin

News

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

News

Iowa governor’s push to reopen schools descends into chaos

Health

MNSure open enrollment period to begin Nov. 1

Albert Lea

Socialist Workers Party candidates visit Albert Lea

Health

Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mower County

News

Democrats nominate Biden for epic challenge to oust Trump

Business

City to participate in Small Business Relief Grant program

Mower County

Staying in Motion: The Fritz’s haven’t lost their work ethic in the shutdown

Mower County

I-90 bridge replacements in Austin plan changes to allow more design work

Local Government

Council votes to replace bulbs in snowflake decorations

LeRoy

LeRoy man sentenced to 65 months for drug conviction

Health

HI’s Dr. Sergio Gradilone invited to join NIH study section

Education

Three more talk about their school board candidacies

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

3 brought up on drug charges

News

To keep pets in homes, animal welfare groups help owners

News

Television viewership down for unconventional convention

News

Colleges grapple with coronavirus as students return