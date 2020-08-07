expand
August 7, 2020

Austin's Wilson wins Owatonna Junior City Open, Bundy takes second

By Daily Herald

Published 2:11 pm Friday, August 7, 2020

A pair of Austin golfers took the top two spots at the Owatonna Junior City Open Championship Friday.
Jordan Wilson took top honors at the meet with a two-day score of 153. Wilson, who graduated this past spring, put up a score of 79 on Friday after shooting a 74 Wednesday.
Ian Bundy, who will be a senior this fall, finished in second place with a two-day score of 168. He shot an 82 on Wednesday and an 86 on Friday.
Wilson and Bundy both golfed in the boys 13-18 year-olds division.

