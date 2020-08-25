Area placed under a heat advisory for third straight day

For the third consecutive day, the National Weather Service has placed our area in a heat advisory from 1-7 p.m. today.

Temperatures are once again expected to sore into the low 90s with a heat index aas high as 96 degrees.

Winds will also be increasing throughout the day with gusts of 25 mph expected.

Temperatures will decrease somewhat Thursday to the mid-80s with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and into Friday.

Temperatures will drop again going into the weekend with highs both Saturday and Sunday reaching the mid-70s.