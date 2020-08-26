expand
Ad Spot

August 26, 2020

Ask A Trooper: Know the proper trailer lengths

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

By Troy Christianson

Question: How long can a trailer and a trailer boat combination be on the roadway?

Photo provided

Answer: Maximum length of towing vehicle and one trailer combined is 75 feet. (Fig. 2)  Maximum length of trailer allowed is 45 feet. Maximum allowed width of a vehicle is 102.”  Maximum height allowed is 13’6”.

Three unit RV combinations (Fig. 3) consisting of a full size pickup truck or recreational truck-tractor towing a fifth wheel type trailer and one additional trailer which carries only watercraft, snowmobiles, motorcycles, ATVs, golf carts, or equestrian supplies are allowed with the following restrictions:

1. Tow rating of the pickup or truck-tractor is equal to or greater than the weight of all vehicles being towed.

2. The trailers in the combination are connected to the pickup truck and each other in conformity with state law.

3. The overall length of the combination does not exceed 70 feet.

4. The driver is 18 years of age or older.

5. The vehicle combination is not operated in the seven county metropolitan area from 6-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.  Monday through Friday.

Always double check the ball size on the towing vehicle and secure the trailer with safety chains, as losing your trailer can be scary and potentially life-threatening to others on the road. Securing your load is the law. Failing to do so can lead to a citation or criminal charges if losing your load causes a crash.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober.  Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848.  (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us) Twitter:   MSPPIO_SOUTH

News

‘Fighting for you’: First lady makes her case for Trump vote

News

2 people shot to death during protest over Kenosha shooting

Mower County

Mayo leader shares personal story of his battle with COVID-19

News

Minnesota plans sharp boost in coronavirus testing capacity

Mower County

CRWD surpasses flood reduction goal

Mower County

Waiting to exhale: The Southard’s are hoping for the best in a time of uncertainty

Mower County

New device helping Austin seniors stay connected during pandemic

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 9-15

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: Austin City Council

Mower County

Northwestern Singers delaying start of 2020-21 rehearsals

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Adams man charged after property damage report turns violent

Mower County

Photos: Park named for Jim Dunlop

Education

College Accolades

News

Prosecutors depict ex-officer as complicit in Floyd’s death

Health

35-40 COVID-19 cases remain active in Mower as MDH reports one new case

DEVELOPING NEWS

Area placed under a heat advisory for third straight day

News

Minnesota bets big on coronavirus saliva testing to double capacity

Business

Hormel Foods to provide free college education to the children of its employees

Mower County

Hormel Foundation donates over $325,000 to local service organizations impacted by COVID-19

News

UM regents to delay move-in at 3 campuses due to virus fears

Mower County

Republicans nominate Trump; he questions election integrity

Mower County

Peak alerts issued in the face of extreme heat

Mower County

NWS: Austin area ‘abnormally dry,’ heat advisory this afternoon

Health

County sees 15 new cases over the weekend