expand
Ad Spot

August 23, 2020

ArtWorks Tent Sale part of celebrating the arts in 2020

By Daily Herald

Published 7:01 am Sunday, August 23, 2020

The Austin ArtWorks Festival 2020 is celebrating the arts in the community in new and different ways this year, including a first-ever ArtWorks Tent Sale on Aug. 28-29.

The ArtWorks Tent Sale will be held in a large tent outdoors on the grass area east of the Paramount Theatre and will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, and Saturday, Aug. 29.

Original artworks will be offered for sale at deep discounts. Artists featured include early ceramics work by Joseph Sand, paintings and prints by James Wegner, large-scale prints and books by Tom Hormel, ceramics by Steve Tubbs, ceramics by Dave Snyder, photography by Lila Taft, handmade candles by Kristy Rooney, glass work by Andrew Kepper as well as work by Brian Quail, Michael Ostley and others.

All proceeds from the sale will support activities at Austin Area Arts. Only cash or check will be accepted.

The retail area of the Austin ArtWorks Center will also be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Masks will be required for all present and the number of people in the tent at any one time will be limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Austin ArtWorks Festival is a program of Austin Area Arts, an independent, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to harness the power of the arts to improve lives and the community.

The Austin ArtWorks Festival was founded by a group of dedicated volunteers in 2012 and is led by co-chairs Bonnie Rietz and Mary Anne Wolesky. The Austin ArtWorks Festival 2020 is funded by the South Eastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) and individual donors.

For more information, contact Laura Helle, Executive Director, Austin Area Arts at director@austinareaarts.org or 507-434-0934.

Mower County

ArtWorks Tent Sale part of celebrating the arts in 2020

Education

Ready for class: Pacelli ready for school year as it welcomes all classes back

Mower County

MCHS Lunchbox History Series to discuss Henry Sibley’s Mower County expedition

Business

Sterling State Bank promotes McNeilus to chief operating officer

Mower County

Austin City Council continues budget discussion

Education

Riverland Community College Celebrates The Graduation Of The 2020 R-STEP Academy Class

Health

Cooking through grief: Cookbook helps people in the kitchen during a time of loss

Mower County

Patience in a pandemic

Education

Last 3 candidates span a range of backgrounds

Mower County

Austin Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus hold annual raffle

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man sentenced for felony drug and firearms convictions

Local Government

Candidate Q&A: House District 27A

Education

College Accolades

Mower County

Minnesota State Fair Youth Scholarship recipients announced

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man gets probation for sexually abusing child

Health

Eight new COVID-19 cases reported as number of active cases increases

Mower County

100 years of women voting: 3 Minnesota women who paved way for women’s suffrage

News

Biden vows to defeat Trump, end US ‘season of darkness’

News

Behind on rent? A new $100 million housing assistance program may help

Mower County

App allows patrons to use the library from their smartphones

News

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: School guidance map shifts again

Business

Minnesota’s jobless rate falls to 7.7% but job growth slows

Health

Five new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mower County