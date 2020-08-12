Area Primary Race results
Primary Results (Mail-in ballots counted through Thursday)
Austin Mayoral
Steve King 1,455 (53.41%)
Jeff Austin 768 (28.19%)
Brian E. Heimer 501 (18.39%)
27A
Democrats
Thomas Martinez 1,553 (69.55%)
Joe Pacovsky 680 (30.45%)
U.S. Senate
Republican
Jason Lewis 179,786 (78%)
Cynthia Gail 16,518 (7.18%)
John L. Berman 15,268 (6.64%)
Bob “Again” Carney Jr. 9,835 (4.28%)
James Reibestein 8,632 (3.75%).
Democrat
Tina Smith 460,096 (87.14%)
Paula Overby 27,378 (5.19%)
Ahmad R. Hassan 19,030 (3.60%)
Steve Carlson 15,526 (2.94%)
Christopher Lovell Seymore, Sr. 5,988 (1.13%).
Legal Marijuana Now
Kevin O’Connor 6,552 (100%)
Grassroots-Legal Cannabis
Oliver Steinberg 2,999 (100%)