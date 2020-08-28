expand
August 28, 2020

APS pushes back the start of school year a couple days

By Daily Herald

Published 8:53 am Friday, August 28, 2020

In an effort to give teachers and staff a little more time to prepare for the upcoming school year, the Austin Public Schools have pushed back the start of the 2020-21 school year a couple days.

In a statement to parents in the district, Superintendent David Krenz explained that it came down making sure everything is brought together in terms of planning.

“We are excited to welcome your students to the 2020-2021 school year,” the statement read. “As you are aware, these are highly unique times that have presented incredible challenges to a traditional opening of school. Something that normally takes 8 to 9 months to complete has been condensed into a four week time frame. To that end, we have had to make some adjustments to the start of the school year to allow more preparation time.”

The new schedule is listed below: 

Monday, Aug. 31: Pre-K and Elementary schools will have conferences

Tuesday, Sept 1: Pre-K and Elementary schools will have conferences

 Wednesday, Sept. 2: First day of school for Grades Pre-K through sixth grade for both in person and PK-6 elected distance learning

Thursday, Sept 3: First day of school for grades 7-12. In person for “Packer” hybrid group; distance for “Austin” hybrid group and 7-12 elected distance learners

“This was a call we felt was best for students and staff, to allow more preparation time to get schedules out and transportation routes designed to name just a couple of significant tasks,” Krenz clarified.

