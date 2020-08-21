expand
August 21, 2020

Austin Public Library. Herald file photo

App allows patrons to use the library from their smartphones

By Daily Herald

Published 8:07 am Friday, August 21, 2020

Austin Public Library users now have the option to take the catalog with them wherever they go via a mobile app on their smartphones. 

The app makes it simple for users to search for materials, place holds, manage their accounts, and more. 

“This new user-friendly mobile app has been long awaited,” according to Julie Clinefelter, director of the Austin Public Library, “We can’t wait for the public to give it a try. And I am thrilled that the app supports both English and Spanish options.”

The Austin Public Library is part of the Southeastern Libraries Cooperating(SELCO) regional public library system, which spans 11 counties and includes 36 public libraries. SELCO worked with a developer to create the region-wide app that will function similarly to the desktop version of the catalog. 

Users will be able to search the regional catalog as well as their own library’s, manage their account, place holds, renew materials, download eBooks and eAudiobooks, and find libraries near them based on their location.  

The app is free and available on the Apple App Store and Google Play store. You can find it by typing “SELCO Libraries” in the search bar. If you have questions or need help downloading the app, please contact the library for assistance. 

