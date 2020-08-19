expand
Ad Spot

August 19, 2020

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

By Associated Press

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020

WASHINGTON — Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages, picking up on a frequent and distorted point made widely by Democrats.

She’s right that Trump’s now-suspended policy at the U.S.-Mexico border separated thousands of children from their families in ways that had not been done before. But what she did not say is that the very same “cages” were built and used in her husband’s administration, for the same purpose of holding migrant kids temporarily.

A look at her remark in the keynote address at the opening night of the remote Democratic National Convention:

MICHELLE OBAMA, on Americans: “They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages.”

THE FACTS: The reference to cages is misleading and a matter that Democrats have persistently distorted.

Trump used facilities that were built during the Obama-Biden administration to house children at the border. They are chain-link enclosures inside border facilities where migrants were temporarily housed, separated by sex and age.

At the height of the controversy over Trump’s zero-tolerance policy at the border, photos that circulated online of children in the enclosures generated great anger. But those photos — by The Associated Press — were taken in 2014 and depicted some of the thousands of unaccompanied children held by President Barack Obama.

When that fact came to light, some Democrats and activists who had tweeted the photos deleted their tweets. But prominent Democrats have continued to cite cages for children as a distinctive cruelty of Trump.

The former first lady was correct, however, in addressing the removal of children from parents at the border.

The Obama administration separated migrant children from families under certain limited circumstances, like when the child’s safety appeared at risk or when the parent had a serious criminal history.

But family separations as a matter of routine came about because of Trump’s “zero tolerance” enforcement policy, which he eventually suspended because of the uproar. Obama had no such policy.

Health

Six new case of COVID-19 reported in Mower County

News

Democrats nominate Biden for epic challenge to oust Trump

Business

City to participate in Small Business Relief Grant program

Mower County

Staying in Motion: The Fritz’s haven’t lost their work ethic in the shutdown

Mower County

I-90 bridge replacements in Austin plan changes to allow more design work

Local Government

Council votes to replace bulbs in snowflake decorations

LeRoy

LeRoy man sentenced to 65 months for drug conviction

Health

HI’s Dr. Sergio Gradilone invited to join NIH study section

Education

Three more talk about their school board candidacies

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

3 brought up on drug charges

News

To keep pets in homes, animal welfare groups help owners

News

Television viewership down for unconventional convention

News

Colleges grapple with coronavirus as students return

News

Trump campaign’s Russia contacts ‘grave’ threat, Senate says

News

Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry, lawsuits

News

Woman drowns after rescuing children in northwest Minnesota

Health

Third COVID-19-related death reported in Mower County

News

Dems put divides aside, rally behind Biden at convention

News

Trump counters Biden with law and order message in Minnesota

Law Enforcement

Law enforcement conducting extra DWI enforcement period

Health

Nine new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Mower County

News

Weather Service confirms at least six tornadoes from Friday storms in Minnesota

News

Artist creates origami crane memorial for COVID-19 victims

News

State urges college students to stay home