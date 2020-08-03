expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2020

Alice Louise Hofner, 98

By Daily Herald

Published 4:54 pm Monday, August 3, 2020

Alice Louise Hofner, 98

Alice Louise (Chapek) Hofner, age 98 of rural Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home. She was born to John and Theresa (Svejkovsky) Chapek on December 21, 1921, in Freeborn County, Minnesota. Alice attended a small, country school near her childhood farmhouse. At approximately 20 years old, she and her sister went to Chicago, Illinois, to work at the Danlees Defense Plant working on submarines during World War II. Later, Alice went to work for the Western Electric Company answering telephones. Here, she met her husband, Deane Bryant. She later married Howard Hofner on July 4, 1968, and moved on a small farm. Alice was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Austin, and cleaned the church when she was younger. She loved gardening, planting seeds every Spring, harvesting the new seeds in the Fall, and repeated those steps every year. Alice also cherished and loved all her animals, including dogs, cats, sheep, ducks, and geese.

She is survived by son Ralph Bryant of rural Austin MN; daughter, Theresa (Steve) Moore of Phoenix, AZ; brother Donald (Arlene) Chapek of Freeborn County; four stepchildren Roger (Sonja) Hofner, Larry (Meridee) Hofner, Carol (Paul) Vigum, and Judy (Tom) Hanson; one grandson, Derek Moore; many nieces, nephews; as well as many other relatives and friends. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, John and Theresa Chapek; both husbands; one brother Elmer Chapek; and two sisters Violet Chapek and Lillian Dolan.

A funeral will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Patrick Ziems officiating. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will be held at Worlein Funeral Home one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to Grace Lutheran Church of Austin.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

News

Voters sue Walz to block face masks at Minnesota polls

News

Some critics see sexism in debate over Biden VP

News

2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunt Opener postponed

Mower County

3 new COVID-19 cases brings cases to 1,084

News

‘A line in the sand’: Both sides dig in on virus relief bill

Mower County

Zonta International commemorated World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Mower County

‘Karl’s Tourney’ is on with an online fundraiser

Health

Weekend sees 17 COVID-19 case increase in Mower County

News

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Agriculture

As US milk sales rise amid pandemic, “Got milk?” ads return

Blooming Prairie

Winona man injured in Friday afternoon accident

Mower County

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Positive test rate creeps up

News

Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge

Local Government

Deer hunt properties, grant requests on council agenda

Mower County

DNR to survey Dobbins Creek for mussels

Mower County

Political campaign signs not permitted on state highway rights of way

Business

Time to step away: Long time owner of Hanson Tire Service heads into retirement

Education

Part of a bigger family

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: House District 27B

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with assault after allegedly trying to stab woman with screwdriver

News

DEA warns of scammers impersonating DEA employees

Education

Riverland’s Phi Theta Kappa research published in journal

Education

College Accolades

News

Census Bureau to email households to encourage response to 2020 census