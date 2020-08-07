About 30-35 active COVID-19 cases remain in Mower as MDH reports one more case

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported one new case of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,095.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 30-35 cases are still infectious.

Mower County continues to rank 10th among Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases and has the second highest infection rate per capita in the state.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (125), Fillmore (63), Freeborn (358, 1 death), Olmsted (1,700, 23 deaths) and Steele (338, 1 death).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 556 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 59,185. As of Friday, 300 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 155 in intensive care, while an estimated 47,289 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported four deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,640. Of those, 1,241 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases

1. Hennepin – 18,774 (828 deaths)

2. Ramsey – 7,307 (263 deaths)

3. Dakota – 4,250 (104 deaths)

4. Anoka – 3,553 (114 deaths)

5. Stearns – 2,874 (20 deaths)

6. Washington – 2,037 (44 deaths)

7. Nobles – 1,754 (6 deaths)

8. Olmsted – 1,700 (23 deaths)

9. Scott – 1,503 (12 deaths)

10. Mower – 1,095 (2 deaths)