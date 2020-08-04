4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,111.

Neighboring counties on Thursday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (131), Fillmore (72), Freeborn (361, 1 death), Olmsted (1,791, 23 deaths) and Steele (356, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 697 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 62,993. As of Thursday, 308 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 154 in intensive care, while an estimated 56,346 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported seven deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,685. Of those, 1,263 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.