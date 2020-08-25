35-40 COVID-19 cases remain active in Mower as MDH reports one new case

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported one new case of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,163.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 35-40 cases of COVID-19 were still active in Mower County as of Tuesday.

Mower County continues to rank tenth among Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (148), Fillmore (81), Freeborn (389, 1 death), Olmsted (1,928, 24 deaths) and Steele (400, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 414 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 70,707. As of Tuesday, 312 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 137 in intensive care, while an estimated 63,725 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported eight deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,779. Of those, 1,315 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota counties with

most cumulative cases

1. Hennepin 21,934 (868 deaths)

2. Ramsey 8,720 (287 deaths)

3. Dakota 5,375 (110 deaths)

4. Anoka 4,412 (118 deaths)

5. Stearns 3,131 (21 deaths)

6. Washington 2,682 (51 deaths)

7. Olmsted 1,928 (24 deaths)

8. Nobles 1,832 (12 deaths)

9. Scott 1,870 (28 deaths)

10. Mower 1,163 (3 deaths)