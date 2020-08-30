expand
August 28, 2020

30-35 COVID-19 cases remain active in Mower County as MDH reports five new cases

Daily Herald

Published 5:53 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,170.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 30-35 cases of COVID-19 were still active in Mower County as of Friday.

Mower County continues to rank tenth among Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (154), Fillmore (84), Freeborn (394, 1 death), Olmsted (1,977, 24 deaths) and Steele (418, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 862 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 73,240. As of Friday, 301 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 137 in intensive care, while an estimated 65,204 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported four deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,810. Of those, 1,333 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases

1. Hennepin 22,520 (878 deaths)

2. Ramsey 8,951 (298 deaths)

3. Dakota 5,677 (110 deaths)

4. Anoka 4,567 (120 deaths)

5. Stearns 3,212 (22 deaths)

6. Washington 2,861 (54 deaths)

7. Olmsted 1,977 (24 deaths)

8. Scott 1,941 (31 deaths)

9. Nobles 1,850 (13 deaths)

10. Mower 1,170 (3 deaths)

