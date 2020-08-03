expand
August 4, 2020

3 new COVID-19 cases brings cases to 1,084

By Daily Herald

Published 5:47 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Mower County added three more cases according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s report Tuesday.

The total number of cases is now at 1,084 and according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg there are between 30-35 active infectious cases.

Statewide, Minnesota’s total number of cases is at 57,162 after 606 new cases were reported Tuesday along with four newly reported deaths.

There are 159 currently in ICU care out of 328 hospitalized.

Nearby counties include: Dodge (123), Freeborn (355, 1 death), Fillmore (61), Olmsted (1,635, 23 deaths), and Steele (333, 1 death).

On the national scale, there are now 4,727,879 confirmed cases with 155,814 deaths.

Counties with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases

1. Hennepin – 18,197 (820 deaths)

2. Ramsey – 7,047 (261 deaths)

3. Dakota – 4,049 (103 deaths)

4. Anoka – 3,410 (113 deaths)

5. Stearns – 2,842 (20 deaths)

6. Washington – 1,938 (43 deaths)

7. Nobles – 1,749 (6 deaths)

8. Olmsted – 1,635 (23 deaths)

9. Scott – 1,410 (17 deaths)

10. Mower – 1,084 (2 deaths)

