August 19, 2020

3 brought up on drug charges

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Three individuals arrested after police executed search warrants on a vehicle and a Northeast Austin residence made their first appearances on Monday in Mower County District Court.

Donald Hoban

Donald Brian Hoban, 54, of Austin has been charged with felony first-degree drugs – sale of 17 grams or more of methamphetamine – and felony second-degree drugs – possess 25 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Allison Mae Hoban, 22, of Austin has been charged with felony fourth-degree drugs – sale of marijuana in a park zone – and four counts of felony fifth-degree drug possession.

Brian Torres, 19, of Blooming Prairie has been charged with felony fifth-degree drug possession.

According to the court complaints, police were conducting surveillance on Donald Hoban’s residence, located in the 700 block of Second Avenue Northeast near Lions Park, on Aug. 14. A narcotics detective was granted a search warrant for Allison Hoban’s vehicle, a 2012 Chrysler 300 that was parked outside the residence from 8-11:30 a.m. The search warrant also included Allison and any passengers in the vehicle.

A Mower County detective advised that the Chrysler was on the move and that he was following it. An Austin police officer stopped the vehicle in the 500 block of West Oakland Avenue and the detective advised that Allison and Torres were inside.

The following was located in the vehicle:

Allison Hoban

• 454.1 grams or marijuana:

• THC Edibles

• 24 THC vape oil cartridges

• THC wax; and

• 0.49 grams of cocaine.

Torres admitted that the cocaine belonged to him.

Brian Torres

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Donald Hoban’s residence. Donald said he had drugs in his room, but indicated he was not aware if Allison had marijuana in the residence.

The following items were seized during the search:

• 47.73 grams of methamphetamine from a safe in Donald’s bedroom;

• $730 cash and a cell phone in Donald’s bedroom;

• 7.78 pounds of marijuana from Allison’s bedroom;

• $28,724 cash from Allison’s bedroom closet;

• THC wax and THC edibles;

• Drug paraphernalia; and

• A marijuana plant in the backyard.

A review of Donald Hoban’s criminal record shows prior convictions for fifth-degree assault and violating an order for protection.

All three will appear in court again on Aug. 27.

