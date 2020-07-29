Rochester man receives additional sexual abuse charge

A Rochester man charged in June with sexually abusing a female child has received an additional charge.

Curtis Allen Kindschy, 52, has been charged with another count of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct – penetration of a child under 13.

According to the court complaint, a detective interviewed an 8-year-old male as part of a sexual abuse investigation against Kindschy, who had been accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old female. The male, who was known to Kindschy, indicated that Kindschy sexually abused him and that the female victim was present at the time.

The victim indicated he was 7-years-old when the abuse occurred.

Kindschy is currently in the Mower County Jail awaiting disposition for four counts each of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct – sexual penetration of a child under 13 – and felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct – sexual contact with a child under 16 – significant relationship – multiple acts. Those charges stem from the alleged sexual abuse against the female victim.

Kindschy will make his first appearance on Thursday in Mower County District Court.