One transported to hospital after Tuesday morning accident

An Austin man was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Austin.

According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, a 2016 Nissan Rogue was headed southbound at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday on North Main Street when it failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Fourth Avenue. A witness told police the Rogue then struck a 2017 Nissan Altima heading westbound on Fourth Avenue.

A city public works employee, who was driving a 2015 Ford city truck behind the Altima, also told police the Rogue struck the Altima, causing the Altima to strike his truck and cause minor damage to the front bumper.

The Rogue’s passenger, Howard Messer, 66, of Austin was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin by Mayo Ambulance after complaining of pain in his head. Clennon said Messer was “alert and oriented” when transported.

The Rogue’s driver, Traci Catlett, 50, of Austin and the driver of the Altima were uninjured. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Catlett was cited by police for failure to stop for a traffic control signal.