expand
Ad Spot

July 30, 2020

Myron “Mike”  Morgan, 80

By Daily Herald

Published 3:59 pm Thursday, July 30, 2020

Myron “Mike”  Morgan, 80

Myron Gene “Mike” Morgan, age 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home in Byron surrounded by his loving family.

Mike was born on January 4, 1940 to Max and Mary (Jicha) Morgan in Austin, Minnesota. The family moved from Austin to Lyle, MN, and Mike attended school there. During high school, he worked summers on the railroad and graduated from Lyle High School in 1958. After attending Austin Vo Tech in Auto Mechanics, he worked in Stillwater, MN as a mechanic. Mike later served in the Army from 1963-1965 and was stationed on the DMZ in Munsun-ni, Korea from 1964 to 1965. Soon after his discharge and return to the area, he was hired by IBM/Rochester in January of 1966. It was shortly after that time that he met his future wife, Ruth Ann Allen. They were married on August 3, 1968 at Faith Church in Rochester, MN. He retired from IBM in 2002.

Mike attended Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church until he was medically unable to do so. He was a member of the Kasson American Legion, Post 333.

Mike felt blessed to have many friends, friends that he grew up with as well as those who came later in life. He had such good memories of spending fun times with family and friends. Mike had many interests. He enjoyed motorcycling, boating, fishing, going to the sports car races, playing cards and, maybe, above all else – just being at home, spending time “tinkering” in his garage and around the house. Given enough time, he could come up with a fix for just about anything. He was a jack-of-all-trades.

Mike was a wonderful husband, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend and will be missed by the many who knew him. He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Ruth Ann, and his brother, Merwyn Morgan of Lyle; his sisters- and brothers-in-law, Pat and Mary Lou Capelle of Rochester, Steve and Dr. Jeanne Allen of Rochester, Tom Allen of Kasson, and David Mortensen of Adams; 15 dear nieces and nephews and a growing number of great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two infant sisters; his sister, Marlene Mortensen; his in-laws, Francis “Bud” and Etta Allen and brother-in-law, Paul Allen.

A service to Celebrate Mike’s life will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Rochester, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association of MN www.ALZ.org or Seasons Hospice of Rochester, MN.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Morgan family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com

Health

Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mower County

Mower County

Fill the Boot fundraiser goes virtual

Education

UPDATE: Decision gives flexibility to schools; MSHSL go deliver options to board Aug. 4

News

US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter

Health

Mayo Clinic expands commitment to serving veterans by participating in VA Community Care Network beginning Aug. 1

News

Misinformation on the virus is proving highly contagious

News

With virus on rise, Walz promotes mask distribution

News

Trump dismisses virus aid for cities, lashes out at GOP

Health

For second time this month, county sees no reported COVID-19 increases

News

Today in History: July 29, 2020

Business

‘They’ll look forward to staying here’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

One transported to hospital after Tuesday morning accident

Mower County

Living a dream: Father, son duo bring home national wins

Local Government

Mayor Candidate Q&A: Addressing Austin’s budget

Health

Institute scientists get cutting edge confocal microscope to further research

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man receives additional drug charges

Mower County

Blood donors needed to keep supply strong as pandemic continues

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Rochester man receives additional sexual abuse charge

News

Prosecutors may revisit audio-visual coverage of cops’ trial

Mower County

Minn. GOP official resigns over masks, Nazis post

Education

Photos: Back in the classroom

Health

Despite recent low COVID-19 increases, Mower still 10th for most cases in state

News

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: State may ‘dial back’ if case climb continues

News

Minnesotans report receiving mystery seed appearing to come from China