expand
Ad Spot

July 29, 2020

Michael “Mikey” J. Hughes, 39

By Daily Herald

Published 7:45 am Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Michael “Mikey” J. Hughes, 39

Michael “Mikey” Jeffrey Hughes, Jr., age 39 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Athens Township, Minnesota. Michael was born September 28, 1980 in Key West, Florida, to Michael Sr. and Susan (Olson) Hughes. Susan remarried after Michael’s birth to Michael Myhre who filled the role of father. He attended Austin High School. Michael married Patricia Servin and their marriage was blessed with one daughter, Alisa Hughes. In 2000, Michael enlisted into the Army National Guard until 2004 when he was honorably discharged. The couple later divorced. In 2011, Michael married Sarah Lydeen; their union was blessed with a daughter, Danielle Hughes and step-son, Christian Lydeen. They resided in Red Wing, Minnesota, where Michael worked for Stealth Professional Communications, Asplundh Tree Expert Company, S&S Tree and Horticulture Specialists and Red Wing Shoes. Michael continued his education at Maverick Transportation in Little Rock, Arkansas. Following his schooling, he worked as a truck driver for Sysco and FedEx. The couple later divorced. Michael then worked for Nelson Nursery/Garden Center, Hearth, Home Technology, and McNeilus Steel Inc. He enjoyed hiking, biking, gaming/computer and going to rock and metal concerts. Michael always loved helping people and especially enjoyed spending time with his kids. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his parents, Michael and Susan Myhre; daughters, Alisa Hughes of Winona, MN, Danielle Hughes of East Bethel, MN; step-son, Christian Lydeen of East Bethel, MN; brother, Jeremy Hughes of Grand Meadow; sister, Allyssa (Britt) Schifsky of Burnsville, MN; grandma, Dolores Olson; grandpa, Charles Hughes; nieces, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Rapacz; and grandparents.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Due to current health concerns and restrictions, those attending will be required to be wearing a mask, and social distancing and CDC guidelines will be observed. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

Health

For second time this month, county sees no reported COVID-19 increases

News

Today in History: July 29, 2020

Business

‘They’ll look forward to staying here’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

One transported to hospital after Tuesday morning accident

Mower County

Living a dream: Father, son duo bring home national wins

Local Government

Mayor Candidate Q&A: Addressing Austin’s budget

Health

Institute scientists get cutting edge confocal microscope to further research

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man receives additional drug charges

Mower County

Blood donors needed to keep supply strong as pandemic continues

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Rochester man receives additional sexual abuse charge

News

Prosecutors may revisit audio-visual coverage of cops’ trial

Mower County

Minn. GOP official resigns over masks, Nazis post

Education

Photos: Back in the classroom

Health

Despite recent low COVID-19 increases, Mower still 10th for most cases in state

News

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: State may ‘dial back’ if case climb continues

News

Minnesotans report receiving mystery seed appearing to come from China

Business

Masks to be distributed to businesses by Austin Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday

News

As Congress fights, analysts warn economy needs help now

Health

County sees 23 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as mask mandate takes effect

News

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

News

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

News

Virus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers

Business

Shopko Optical grows teams with new hire

Agriculture

U of M to host virtual Cover Crop Field Day Aug. 18