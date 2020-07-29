expand
Ad Spot

July 29, 2020

Max Allan Deters, 68

By Daily Herald

Published 2:23 pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Max Allan Deters, 68

Max Allan Deters, 68, of Mt. Auburn, IL formally of Austin, MN passed away at his home surrounded by his family on July 25, 2020.

Max was born September 17, 1951 to Casper Frank Deters and Erma (Kate) Minnich (Deters-Trembley). Max was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ronald. Surviving are his wife Joyce of Mt. Auburn IL, children Heath and Anita Deters of Austin, MN, Abby and Jeremy Wangen of Hayward, MN, and Nicholas and Melissa Deters of Dexter, MN, stepchildren are Matthew and Courtney Gipson of Mt. Auburn IL and Mary Poff of Springfield IL, grandchildren are Madison Maxfield and Kody Anderson, Kelsie Deters, Camryn Deters, Kinley Deters, Kylah Deters, Mathieu Gipson, Kaiden Gipson, Austin Sidlo, and JT Myers, great-grandson is Everett Anderson. Siblings are Bradley and Terri Deters of Austin, MN, Douglas and Pat Deters of Austin, MN, Randy and Penny Deters of Brownsdale, MN, Ken and Carol Trembley of Cottage Grove, MN, and Suzette and Terry Tuinder of Grand Forks, ND, his beloved dog Missy and many nieces and nephews.

Max worked as a CNC machinist for many years and his hobbies included raising Birmingham rollers, trout fishing and deer hunting in MN. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. There will be a private service at a later date.

News

Misinformation on the virus is proving highly contagious

News

With virus on rise, Walz promotes mask distribution

News

Trump dismisses virus aid for cities, lashes out at GOP

Health

For second time this month, county sees no reported COVID-19 increases

News

Today in History: July 29, 2020

Business

‘They’ll look forward to staying here’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

One transported to hospital after Tuesday morning accident

Mower County

Living a dream: Father, son duo bring home national wins

Local Government

Mayor Candidate Q&A: Addressing Austin’s budget

Health

Institute scientists get cutting edge confocal microscope to further research

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man receives additional drug charges

Mower County

Blood donors needed to keep supply strong as pandemic continues

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Rochester man receives additional sexual abuse charge

News

Prosecutors may revisit audio-visual coverage of cops’ trial

Mower County

Minn. GOP official resigns over masks, Nazis post

Education

Photos: Back in the classroom

Health

Despite recent low COVID-19 increases, Mower still 10th for most cases in state

News

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: State may ‘dial back’ if case climb continues

News

Minnesotans report receiving mystery seed appearing to come from China

Business

Masks to be distributed to businesses by Austin Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday

News

As Congress fights, analysts warn economy needs help now

Health

County sees 23 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as mask mandate takes effect

News

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

News

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff