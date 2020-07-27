expand
Ad Spot

July 29, 2020

Masks to be distributed to businesses by Austin Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday

By Daily Herald

Published 3:13 pm Monday, July 27, 2020

The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce is participating in the state-wide distribution of masks.

Mower County businesses can pick up 50 masks between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29. Distribution will take place on the sidewalk at the Third Avenue Northwest one-way on the west side of Main Street outside the Chamber of Commerce door.

The masks are being provided by the State of Minnesota and are free to local businesses. All businesses (Chamber members and non-members) are encouraged to pick up their box of 50 masks on Wednesday.

Since the Chamber is unable to provide these free masks to individuals, we are requesting a business card from the representative from your company.

In order to equitably distribute masks to Mower County businesses, free masks are limited to 50. Please note that masks that are government issued may not be resold.

The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce supports its members by promoting local commerce, advocating business perspectives, and establishing relationships for business and community success. Since 1940 the Chamber has been the voice for local business.

For additional information about how your businesses can join in the work of the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce please visit www.austicoc.com, contact the Chamber President, Elaine Hansen, at elaine@austincoc.com or call 507-437-4561.

Health

For second time this month, county sees no reported COVID-19 increases

News

Today in History: July 29, 2020

Business

‘They’ll look forward to staying here’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

One transported to hospital after Tuesday morning accident

Mower County

Living a dream: Father, son duo bring home national wins

Local Government

Mayor Candidate Q&A: Addressing Austin’s budget

Health

Institute scientists get cutting edge confocal microscope to further research

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man receives additional drug charges

Mower County

Blood donors needed to keep supply strong as pandemic continues

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Rochester man receives additional sexual abuse charge

News

Prosecutors may revisit audio-visual coverage of cops’ trial

Mower County

Minn. GOP official resigns over masks, Nazis post

Education

Photos: Back in the classroom

Health

Despite recent low COVID-19 increases, Mower still 10th for most cases in state

News

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: State may ‘dial back’ if case climb continues

News

Minnesotans report receiving mystery seed appearing to come from China

Business

Masks to be distributed to businesses by Austin Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday

News

As Congress fights, analysts warn economy needs help now

Health

County sees 23 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as mask mandate takes effect

News

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

News

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

News

Virus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers

Business

Shopko Optical grows teams with new hire

Agriculture

U of M to host virtual Cover Crop Field Day Aug. 18