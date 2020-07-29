Linda E. Sprandel, 70

Linda Ellen Sprandel, age 70 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, July 26, 2020, at her home in Austin with her husband by her side. Linda was born on December 1,1949 to John and Virginia “Ginger” (Mauer) Nystel. She attended school at St. Augustine’s. On January 2, 1972, Linda married Terry Sprandel at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Lyle, MN. She worked as a Certified Nurses Assistant at Burr Oak for 6 years, Sacred Heart Nursing Home for 15 years and Our House Nursing Home for 15 years. Linda loved her job, taking care of patients was a calling for her. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for many years before they moved their membership to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin. Most recently a hospice chaplain would come into the home to worship and pray with her. Linda was an avid dart player at The Bakery on the dart league, and she also enjoyed bowling at Echo Lanes on a bowling league. Some of her favorite memories were to Mille Lacs Lake on family trips to go camping and fishing and her annual trip to Cozumel, Mexico. She loved every minute spent with her grandchildren and family. Her fur babies Penny and Brandi never left her side. Linda was a collector, her favorite being her angel collection. She was greeted at Heaven’s gates by all those who left before her and will be dearly missed by all those here who knew and loved her.

Linda is survived by her husband, Terry Sprandel of Austin; daughters, Melissa (Travis) Sheka of Stacyville, Iowa and Amy Sprandel of Austin, Minnesota; grandchildren, Christopher Sprandel, Justus Sheka, Ronlyn Sheka, Travis (Becky) Mattson, Quentin Mattson, Avery (Brooke Kammer) Nystel and Larissa “Lacey” Heyer, three brothers, Donny Nystel of Austin, Wayne Nystel of Mapleview, and David Nystel of Mapleview. Preceded in death by parents, John and Virginia “Ginger” Nystel; son, Terry Nystel; three brothers, John Nystel, James “Jimmy” Nystel, and Robert “Bob” Nystel; and one sister, Dawn DeVriendt.

Private services are pending with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Interment will be held in Grandview Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Due to current health concerns and restrictions, those attending will be required to be wearing a mask, and social distancing and CDC guidelines will be observed.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.