July 29, 2020

Hounds close out regular season with win over Dodge Countuy

By Daily Herald

Published 11:22 am Wednesday, July 29, 2020

The Austin Greyhounds closed out their regular season schedule this past Friday with a 10-8 win over Dodge County.

In getting the win, the Hounds (7-3 league 9-5 overall) earned a first-round bye with its first tournament match up Saturday vs. Red Wing or Cannon Falls. A time has yet to be released.

The Greyhounds put up six runs in the bottom of the fifth, adding three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take control of the game.

Jordan Hart and Eric Torres each had three hits. Hart’s barrage included three doubles and four RBIs while Torres had a double with three RBIs. Alex Ciola had two hits including a double and three runs scored.

Pitching: Steve Serratore (W) 8 1/3 innings, 8 R,  5 ER, 6K; Alex Ciola (S)  2/3 inning 0 R,  0 ER, 2K.

Batting: Daniel Bollingberg 0-for-4,  R BB ; Alex Ciola 2-for-4, 2B, 3 R, BB; Jordan Hart 3-for-4 2B (3), 2 R, 4RBI ; Steve Serratore 0-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB; Angel Santiago 0-for-4; Mark Harber 0-for-0, R, BB; Eric Torres 3-for-4,  2B, 3 RBI; Miguel Castro 0-for-4; Anthony Ciola 1-for-3 RBI, BB; Jack Dankert 0-for-2 R, BB; Zach Bollingberg 0-for-1

 

