July 29, 2020

For second time this month, county sees no reported COVID-19 increases

By Daily Herald

Published 11:23 am Wednesday, July 29, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19, keeping cumulative totals at 1,054 with approximately 30 active cases.

This marks the second time this month that no new cases have been reported. The first time was July 22; prior to that, that last time no new cases were reported was May 12.

Neighboring counties on Wednesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (119), Fillmore (56), Freeborn (349, 1 death), Olmsted (1,547, 21 deaths) and Steele (315, 1 death).

Statewide, the MDH reported 681 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 52,947. As of Wednesday, 310 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 143 in intensive care, while an estimated 46,636 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported nine deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,589. Of those, 1,216 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. 

 

