Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, raising the county’s cumulative total to 1,059 cases.

Neighboring counties on Thursday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (121), Fillmore (58), Freeborn (352, 1 death), Olmsted (1,567, 22 deaths) and Steele (318, 1 death).

Statewide, the MDH reported 745 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 53,692. As of Thursday, 298 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 141 in intensive care, while an estimated 46,965 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported five deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,594. Of those, 1,219 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.