July 29, 2020

Eagles take 2 of DH

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, July 29, 2020

The Austin Eagles 14AAA All Stars swept a double header at Eagan on Monday night winning by the scores of 10-0 and 13-3.

In the first game, Peyton Ransom pitched a complete game one-hitter. Nick Robertson went 4-for-4 and Cooper Napton had two hits in the game.

In the second game, Nick Robertson and Gavin Nelsen handled the pitching duties. Ransom was 3-for-4 and Nelsen, Dakota Retterath, Robertson, and Isaiah Conway each had two hits in the game.

In the midst of making the plays in the field, the team showed off its best hitting of the year.

With the sweep the Eagles are now 5-2 on the season and currently in second place in the seven-team division.

The Eagles play a doubleheader on Friday night at Marcusen Park vs. Northfield.

