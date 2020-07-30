expand
July 30, 2020

Duane W. Christopherson, 88

By Daily Herald

Published 4:01 pm Thursday, July 30, 2020

Anthony E. “Tony” Corriea, 55

March 31, 1931 – Jan. 31, 2020

MESA, Ariz. – Duane W. Christopherson, 88, Mesa, formerly of Austin, Mankato, and Lake George, Minn. died Friday, Jan. 31 in Mariposa Point of Mesa under the care of Seasons Hospice. Due to COVID-19 precautions, a private family memorial service was held Tuesday, Mar. 31, officiated by Pastor Bill Rindy of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Mesa. A graveside service and interment will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, MN with military honors provided by American Legion Post 91.

