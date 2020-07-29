expand
July 29, 2020

Blood donors needed to keep supply strong as pandemic continues

By Daily Herald

July 29, 2020

Though this summer may feel different than summers past, one thing remains constant: The need for blood donations to help save lives.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the country have stepped up to help by giving blood with the Red Cross. Blood donations from healthy individuals are just as essential now to meet patient needs, and those who gave this spring may be eligible to help again.

Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give Aug. 1-Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. Plus, come to give by Aug. 31 and automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season!

The Red Cross is also looking for blood drive hosts this fall to help ensure a stable blood supply. There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and while cases increase across the country, blood drives continue to be canceled at an alarming rate as many businesses, schools and community organizations remain closed.

Learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Upcoming area Red Cross blood drives

Austin

• Aug. 6 – 1-7 p.m., Austin YMCA

• Aug. 7 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Austin YMCA

Blooming Prairie

• Aug. 13 – 1-6 p.m., City Center

LeRoy

• Aug. 12 – 1-7 p.m., Community Center

Rose Creek

• Aug. 13 – 1-7 p.m. – St. Peters Church

