expand
Ad Spot

July 29, 2020

Austin man receives additional drug charges

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, July 29, 2020

An Austin man who received drug and theft charges in May made his first appearance on Monday in Mower County District Court for new charges.

Anthony Barrett Graham, 36

, has been charged with felony second-degree drugs – sale of three grams or more of methamphetamine – possess firearm, felony third-degree drugs – sale of narcotic, and felony fifth-degree drug possession. He was also charged with felony violent felon in possession of a firearm and felony violent felon in possession of firearm ammunition.

According to the court complaint, Austin police arrested Graham on pending drug charges on Friday morning near the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue. During the arrest, police found the following items in Graham’s possession:

• A 9mm handgun loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition;

• 7.3 grams of methamphetamine in five separate units packaged for sale;

• A digital scale; and

• $129 in cash.

Due to prior drug convictions, Graham cannot legally be in possession of a firearm. He told police he had purchased the handgun the previous day and that he knew he was prohibited from possessing it.

A review of Graham’s criminal record shows prior convictions for theft, drug possession and violating a no contact order. He is currently awaiting disposition on charges in Mower County of felony second-degree drugs – sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin, felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin, felony theft – take/use/transfer movable property without consent, misdemeanor possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving after revocation. He is also awaiting disposition on a charge of felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin in Olmsted County. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Graham will appear in court again on Aug. 6.

Health

For second time this month, county sees no reported COVID-19 increases

News

Today in History: July 29, 2020

Business

‘They’ll look forward to staying here’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

One transported to hospital after Tuesday morning accident

Mower County

Living a dream: Father, son duo bring home national wins

Local Government

Mayor Candidate Q&A: Addressing Austin’s budget

Health

Institute scientists get cutting edge confocal microscope to further research

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man receives additional drug charges

Mower County

Blood donors needed to keep supply strong as pandemic continues

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Rochester man receives additional sexual abuse charge

News

Prosecutors may revisit audio-visual coverage of cops’ trial

Mower County

Minn. GOP official resigns over masks, Nazis post

Education

Photos: Back in the classroom

Health

Despite recent low COVID-19 increases, Mower still 10th for most cases in state

News

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: State may ‘dial back’ if case climb continues

News

Minnesotans report receiving mystery seed appearing to come from China

Business

Masks to be distributed to businesses by Austin Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday

News

As Congress fights, analysts warn economy needs help now

Health

County sees 23 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as mask mandate takes effect

News

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

News

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

News

Virus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers

Business

Shopko Optical grows teams with new hire

Agriculture

U of M to host virtual Cover Crop Field Day Aug. 18