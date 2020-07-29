expand
Ad Spot

July 29, 2020

Alice M. Westra

By Daily Herald

Published 7:47 am Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Alice M. Westra

Alice Mae (Thor) Westra passed away July 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Comforcare Center. Alice was born August 9, 1921 to Meta (Konakowitz) Thor and Fred Thor in Rochester, Minnesota. At age two and one half, Alice moved to Austin, Minnesota to live out her life as an Austin resident. She was raised by her kind stepfather, Frank Placek. Alice was a devout Christian who married Jacob Westra, November 17, 1940.  Alice is survived by three children, Gary (Suzanne) Westra, Owatonna, MN; Dr. Bradley (Barbara) Westra, Preston, MN; and Cheryl (Kerry) Anderson, Whitehouse, TX. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Jim (Kim) Westra, Jason Westra, Alyssa (Dan) Simons, Brent (Salena) Westra, Aaron (Mariela) Anderson and Elizabeth (Kyle) Burgess, and eleven great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Gloria Michels and Delores Skalisky.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jacob; a grandson, Daniel Anderson; a sister, Winifred Martin; and two brothers Frank and Robert Placek.  Alice was a homemaker and lived independently at home until 15 days before her passing. She spent time with her sister and nieces working on puzzles, playing card games, crocheting, visiting with family and enjoying every day God blessed her with.  Funeral services for Alice Westra will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Due to COVID concerns, the family is asking that only immediate family members attend the service. Video of the service will be available on the Clasen Jordan website www.clasenjordan.com the next day.  The family would like to thank the faithful Meals on Wheels delivery volunteers who befriended her, the professional care givers at Comforcare for their compassionate care and especially her sister Gloria and nieces Marlene and Melody for the special care and time spent visiting and playing cards with our mother.  Memorials can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Austin or your preferred charity.

Health

For second time this month, county sees no reported COVID-19 increases

News

Today in History: July 29, 2020

Business

‘They’ll look forward to staying here’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

One transported to hospital after Tuesday morning accident

Mower County

Living a dream: Father, son duo bring home national wins

Local Government

Mayor Candidate Q&A: Addressing Austin’s budget

Health

Institute scientists get cutting edge confocal microscope to further research

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man receives additional drug charges

Mower County

Blood donors needed to keep supply strong as pandemic continues

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Rochester man receives additional sexual abuse charge

News

Prosecutors may revisit audio-visual coverage of cops’ trial

Mower County

Minn. GOP official resigns over masks, Nazis post

Education

Photos: Back in the classroom

Health

Despite recent low COVID-19 increases, Mower still 10th for most cases in state

News

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: State may ‘dial back’ if case climb continues

News

Minnesotans report receiving mystery seed appearing to come from China

Business

Masks to be distributed to businesses by Austin Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday

News

As Congress fights, analysts warn economy needs help now

Health

County sees 23 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as mask mandate takes effect

News

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

News

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

News

Virus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers

Business

Shopko Optical grows teams with new hire

Agriculture

U of M to host virtual Cover Crop Field Day Aug. 18