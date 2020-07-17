17U takes JM 10-4

The Austin 17U baseball team collected a 10-4 win over Rochester John Marshall Monday night on the road.

Austin put up two or more runs in the first four innings behind a hot hitting line-up to firmly establish the lead

Austin 222 300 1 10 10

JM 020 010 1 4 8

Batting: Lathan Wilson 0-for-1, 2 R, 4 BB, 3 SB; Bray Klapperick 1-for-4 1 R, RBI; Dustin Copley 1-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI; Kody Blom 0-for-4; Logan Murphy 1-for-3 R; Jake Truckenmiller 2-for-3, 2 R; Brayden Bishop 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Mac Nelson 2-for-3 2 RBI; Blake Smith 0-for-2; Blake Klingfus 0-for-1; Zander Christianson 0-for-1; RJ Wieseler 1-for-2, RBI

Mankato West 13, Austin 2

The Austin 17U baseball team lost 13-2 in a Thursday night contest to Mankato West.

Kody Blow and Mac Nelson both knocked in RBI’s for Austin.

Austin 000 02 — 2 2

Mankato West 017 5X — 13 7

Batting: Lathan Wilson 0-for-2; Jake Truckenmiller 0-for-2; Bray Klapperck 0-for-2, Logan Murphy 1-for-2 R; Kody Blom 1-for-2 2B (RBI); Nick Robertson 0-for-2; Mac Nelson 0-for 1 (RBI); RJ Wieseler 0-for-2; Black Smith 0-for-1

— Austin Daily Herald